Germany vows to build Europe’s strongest army by 2039

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Germany has unveiled an ambitious new military strategy aiming to build the strongest conventional army in Europe by 2039, in a major shift designed to deter potential threats from Russia.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the plan in Berlin, saying the Bundeswehr has adopted its first comprehensive long-term defense strategy to better prepare for future security challenges, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Under the new roadmap, Germany plans to significantly expand its armed forces, targeting a combined total of at least 460,000 personnel, including active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian staff.

“Our guiding principle is to reach at least 460,000 combat-ready personnel,” Pistorius said, emphasizing the scale of the planned expansion.

The strategy also signals a stronger German role within NATO, with a particular focus on air and missile defense capabilities.

Pistorius highlighted that air defense will become a central priority for both Germany and its NATO allies, including systems designed to counter modern threats such as drones and hypersonic missiles.

“Air defense for Germany and for NATO will be a key area for us,” he said, pointing to the growing importance of advanced defensive technologies in European security planning.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in Europe’s defense posture following rising geopolitical tensions, with Germany positioning itself as a leading military power on the continent.

News.Az