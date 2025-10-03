Czechs head to polls to elect new parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

This afternoon, voters in Czechia have begun casting their ballots to elect members of the Chamber of Deputies.

The outcome will decide not only the composition of the lower house but also which parties or movements will form the next government, News.Az reports, citing Czech media.

A total of 26 electoral groups are competing, with 4,463 candidates vying for 200 seats in parliament.

Polling stations in Czechia will open today at 2 p.m. local time at approximately 14,800 locations and close at 10 p.m. After a night break, they will be open again on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The main results could be known by Saturday evening. In the previous parliamentary elections four years ago, the final results were announced on the second day of the vote at 10:24 p.m. Due to the newly instated mail-in voting, it’s likely that the results may be delayed this year.

The complete results will be discussed by the State Election Commission on Monday and will likely be published in the Collection of Laws on Tuesday. From Wednesday, people will then have the opportunity to challenge the results at the Supreme Administrative Court.

The last parliamentary elections were won by the SPOLU coalition, consisting of the Civic Democrats (ODS), Christian and Democratic Union – Czechoslovak People's Party (KDU-ČSL), and Tradition, Responsibility, Prosperity 09 (TOP 09), which, together with the Mayors and Pirates, pushed the ANO movement into opposition. The Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) party remained in opposition. The Czech Social Democratic Party (ČSSD) and Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSČM) did not make it into the Chamber of Deputies, but are now attempting a comeback under the banner of the Stačilo! movement.

