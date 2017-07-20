Daesh terrorists 'surrounded and besieged' in Raqqa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Daesh terrorists that remain in the Syrian city of Raqqa have been surrounded and about one third of the city has been cleared, US special presidential envoy Brett McGurk said on Thursday.

McGurk added that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the US-led coalition partners in the ground, were advancing on the militants from four directions, Sputnik reports.

"Raqqa update: ISIS [Daesh] terrorists surrounded and besieged," McGurk stated via Twitter. "City 30 percent cleared (23 sq/kms in last week)."

Last week, US Central Command chief Gen. Joseph Votel said the operation to liberate Raqqa is likely to take months to complete, as the terrorists had years to prepare for the battle and will fight aggressively.

On November 6, 2016, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces announced the start of the military operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa from Daesh terrorist group with the assistance of the US-led coalition's airstrikes.

Despite major advances, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) head said that the operation to liberate the Syrian city of Raqqa could still take months to complete.

News.Az

News.Az