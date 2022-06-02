Daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan will reach 706,000 barrels

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan also expressed its support for the decision to increase daily oil production by 648,000 barrels in July at the 29th meeting of the Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-member countries, News.az reports citing the Minister of Energy.

In accordance with the quotas set for July, it is planned to increase daily crude oil production in Azerbaijan by 10,000 barrels to 706,000 barrels, while the reduction commitment is expected to be 12,000 barrels.

Notably, the 30th meeting of OPEC plus ministers will be held on June 30.





News.Az