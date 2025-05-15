Daily horoscope for May 16, 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tomorrow, May 16, Friday, a day to honor Goddess Lakshmi. According to Vedic astrology, this day will bring different luck to each zodiac sign, with some getting good things and others facing small problems. To stay ahead of the game, it’s essential to know what the stars have in store for you, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

So, let’s walk through daily horoscope foretelling and discover what this Thursday has for us from the universe in the form of wisdom.

Aries

A strange opportunity will knock on your doors. You will understand the quality of hard work. Life can be uncertain sometimes but the universe has its own way to acknowledge it silently. Your journey calls for trust so be calm and learn to wait. Good things comes to those who wait.

Taurus

Silence is more precious than you think. You will need some hours of silence. Take a break for a short moment alone away from the chaos of life. Do not hurry, just listen. The silence will help you to listen and stop you from talking otherwise. Words are not always meant to be understood. Sometimes your spirit also needs silence to move forward.

Cancer

Heart doesn’t always need an explanation. Trust your heart and follow its guidance. The universe will try to communicate you with a language. Understand it rather than avoiding. Believe it, listen to your soul and silence, it will guide towards a direction.

Leo

Friends, fond memory, or any small moment of joy will fill your heart with happiness. Spirit will guide you towards light. Don’t hold back, laugh all you want. Let the joy in your heart live and bring light to your experience. Remember, happiness doesn’t always need a reason.

Virgo

Some slight changes in your routine will make you feel more lively and alive. You will realise how change in small habits lifts up your energy. Your mind and heart will face more clarity. You’ll feel more alive and refreshed. Remember to take care of yourself, it is more important.

Libra

The path that appears to be a detour will lead you precisely where you must go. Stay open and curious, and ignore fixed mental expectations. Your life is pushing you in a direction that will provide needed growth to your future.

Scorpio

The ideal moment to start afresh will never come. Be brave enough now, irrespective of fear, uncertainty, and doubt. Least motion will lead you to build up the confidence that you are longing for at last. The required effort has to be put forth to bridge your next self. Have confidence in yourself tremendously at all times.

Sagittarius

You will be relieved from the pain once feared. Do not compare yourself with others. Your life path is different, and life goes on its own terms. Do not try to match the pace of an ideal time that does not exist. Look to your own path.

Capricorn

Take care of yourself. A long walk or exercise will help you to clear negative thoughts in your head. You will feel lighter as body sweats away those thoughts. Body and mind is now ready to take on the emotions. Universe will guide you to find answers that you’ve been searching for since long time. Let nature help you to reclaim your focus.

Aquarius

Pause and take a rest. Fear is accompanied by pain and a challenge will teach you this. Understanding reduces the pain as well as fear. You might have a different perception but it doesn’t mean you aren’t wise or strong. Remember strength and wisdom comes from understanding and you will realise it soon.

Pisces

Luck will be on your favour. Deadlines and work will be in your favour. A family trip might be possible. Trust the voice of your inner wisdom. It is guiding you towards a solution to your long troubles. Not every problem needs to be chased. Some problems which isn’t in your control can be left as it is. Time will take care of those problems.

