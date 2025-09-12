Dakota Johnson dazzles in sheer lace gown at Kering Foundation Gala

Dakota Johnson on September 11, 2025 in New York, New York.

Dakota Johnson turned heads at the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in New York City on Thursday, stepping out in one of her boldest looks yet.

The Materialists star, 35, wore a sheer black Gucci gown featuring intricate floral lace embroidery. Styled by Kate Young, Johnson paired the daring ensemble with a black balconette bra and matching underwear, while modest details like a turtleneck and long sleeves balanced the look, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She completed the outfit with emerald jewelry, an elegant updo, and black open-toe pumps.

The annual dinner, hosted by the Kering Foundation, brings together leaders from fashion, film, and culture to raise funds for organizations combating gender-based violence and supporting survivors.

Johnson has become known for her affinity for sheer styles. Earlier this year, she appeared in a sheer Tom Ford gown during her Madame Web press tour, and at the film’s Los Angeles premiere, she stunned in a chain metal dress inspired by her character.

News.Az