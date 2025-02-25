Dan Hooker pulls out of UFC 313 fight with Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker will no longer compete at UFC 313 after suffering a hand injury, according to media reports.

The New Zealand lightweight fighter was originally set to face Justin Gaethje in a highly anticipated five-round matchup on March 8, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The UFC has not yet announced a replacement for Gaethje.

Hooker, who previously acknowledged the physical toll of facing Gaethje, had told ESPN Australia, “I know full well, 100 percent that no matter whether his arm gets raised, my arm gets raised, I’m going straight on a stretcher.”

Gaethje, known for his aggressive style, now awaits word from the UFC on a potential new opponent. With just under two weeks until UFC 313, the promotion faces a challenge in finding a suitable replacement on short notice.

The UFC has yet to issue an official statement regarding Hooker’s withdrawal.

