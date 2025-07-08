Danish pharmaceutical giant invests heavily in expansion of its facility in China's Tianjin

Danish pharmaceutical giant invests heavily in expansion of its facility in China's Tianjin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk on Tuesday signed a memorandum of cooperation with north China's Tianjin Municipality to initiate an 800-million-yuan (about 111.9 million U.S. dollars) project to expand the quality-control laboratory at its Tianjin production facility, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

This latest investment brings Novo Nordisk's cumulative investment in the city to over 10 billion yuan.

Located in the Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area, the Novo Nordisk Tianjin production site is one of the company's strategic global manufacturing hubs, employing approximately 1,800 people.

The facility commenced construction on a sterile production expansion project valued at approximately 4 billion yuan in March 2024.

Covering a floor space of about 18,000 square meters, the upcoming expansion will include dedicated areas for chemical, microbiological and biological testing laboratories. It is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark, Novo Nordisk is a leading global biopharmaceutical company. It employs approximately 77,400 people across 80 countries and regions, and markets its products and services worldwide.

News.Az