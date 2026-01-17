News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Politics
Date of 13th Global Baku Forum revealed
17 Jan 2026 12:49
17 Jan 2026 13:00
1046234
Politics
Share
https://news.az/news/date-of-13th-global-baku-forum-revealed
Copied
Photo: Dreamstime.com
+
↺
−
16
px
News.Az
azerbaijan
baku
global baku forum
Similar news
Politics
King Charles III expresses support for Ukraine on anniversaries
In a message posted on his official X account, Charles and Queen Camilla expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people,...
Politics
Israeli forces raid towns and refugee camp near Hebron
Troops entered the town of Idhna, west of Hebron, patrolling the town center, and later raided al-Tariqa in Beit Ummar...
Politics
France debates NATO exit amid doubts over US alliance
Guetté said the initiative is motivated by growing concerns that the United States is pursuing policies that unde...
Politics
Poland charges 5 in alleged Russia-backed sabotage plot
The suspects are accused of planning to send parcels containing incendiary devices and explosive substances to Western...
Politics
Russia imposes new restrictions on Telegram users
Users across Russia have reported widespread slowdowns, which officials say are due to measures imposed by Roskomnadzor,...
Politics
Israel reportedly violates Gaza ceasefire over 1,100 times
The violations include attacks by airstrikes, artillery, and direct shootings, which have killed hundreds of people. Isr...
Latest News
King Charles III expresses support for Ukraine on anniversaries
Date of 13th Global Baku Forum revealed
Israeli forces raid towns and refugee camp near Hebron
Slight internet recovery reported in Iran
France debates NATO exit amid doubts over US alliance
Durant’s 39 leads Rockets past Timberwolves 110-105
Poland charges 5 in alleged Russia-backed sabotage plot
Defense firm York Space Systems aims for $544M IPO
CERES-2 rocket fails during maiden commercial flight
Canada reaffirms NATO Article 5 amid Greenland talks
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31