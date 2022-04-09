Date of Azerbaijani parliament’s next plenary session announced

+ ↺ − 16 px

The next plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (parliament) will be held on April 12, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting’s agenda includes four issues:

- Bill on approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Turkiye, and the Government of Georgia on the Training of Caucasian Eagle Special Forces.

- Bill on Food Safety (second reading).

- Bill on Amendments to the Code of Criminal Procedure (second reading).

- Bill on Amendments to the Criminal Code and the Law on Currency Regulation (first reading).

