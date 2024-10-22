Daylight saving time ends soon: What Americans need to know

+ ↺ − 16 px

For millions of Americans, the end of daylight saving time is approaching, marking a seasonal transition that occurs twice a year. This time change allows for longer evenings in the spring and summer and more daylight in the fall and winter, starting in March and concluding in November.

When does daylight saving time end in 2024?

What is daylight saving time?

When did daylight saving time start in 2024?

Is daylight saving time ending?

Does every state observe daylight saving time?

The one-hour shift can cause confusion and may bring disruption to sleep schedules, and has even spurred Congressional action in recent years to potentially end the practice, News.Az reports, citing US media. But for now, daylight saving time remains in effect for most, but not all Americans. Here's what to know in advance of it coming to an end this year.Daylight saving time will end for the year at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 3, when we "fall back" and gain an extra hour of sleep.Daylight saving time is the time between March and November when most Americans adjust their clocks ahead by one hour.We gain an hour in November (as opposed to losing an hour in the spring) to make for more daylight in the winter mornings. When we "spring forward" in March, it's to add more daylight in the evenings. In the Northern Hemisphere, the autumnal equinox is Sunday, Sept. 22, marking the start of the fall season.Daylight saving time began in 2024 on Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m. local time, when our clocks moved forward an hour, part of the twice-annual time change that affects most, but not all, Americans.The push to stop changing clocks was put before Congress in the last couple of years, when the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act in 2022, a bill to make daylight saving time permanent.Although the Sunshine Protection Act was passed unanimously by the Senate in 2022, it did not pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and was not signed into law by President Joe Biden.A 2023 version of the act remained idle in Congress, as well.Not all states and U.S. territories participate in daylight saving time.Hawaii and most of Arizona do not observe daylight saving time. Because of its desert climate, Arizona doesn't follow daylight saving time (with the exception of the Navajo Nation). After most of the U.S. adopted the Uniform Time Act, the state figured that there wasn't a good reason to adjust clocks to make sunset occur an hour later during the hottest months of the year.There are also five other U.S. territories that do not participate:- American Samoa- Guam- Northern Mariana Islands- Puerto Rico- U.S. Virgin IslandsThe Navajo Nation, located in parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, does follow daylight saving time.Hawaii is the other state that does not observe daylight saving time. Because of its proximity to the equator, there is not a lot of variance between hours of daylight during the year.

