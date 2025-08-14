D.C. man charged with felony for throwing sandwich at federal officer

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man in Washington, D.C., has been charged with a felony after allegedly throwing a wrapped Subway sandwich at a federal law enforcement officer, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred Sunday night near 14th and U streets NW, where video footage shows Sean Charles Dunn, 37, yelling at officers—including Metro Transit Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection—while holding a sandwich, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As he walked away, Dunn hurled the hoagie at an officer’s chest before fleeing, prompting a pursuit. Court filings state that Dunn shouted obscenities and called officers “fascists” before the assault. After his arrest, he reportedly told police: “I did it. I threw a sandwich.”

Pirro said in a video announcing the charge: “He thought it was funny. Well, he doesn’t think it’s funny today because we charged him with a felony: assault on a police officer.” Comments on social media, including a D.C. subreddit, have reacted with humor and support, creating memes and sandwich-themed puns around the incident.

The arrest came just before President Donald Trump announced plans to take over D.C.’s police force and deploy 800 National Guard troops, citing rising crime in the city.

