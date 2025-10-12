DC region on alert as nor’easter brings heavy rain and strong winds

+ ↺ − 16 px

The D.C. region remains under a storm alert through Monday as a nor’easter sweeping the East Coast brings strong winds and steady rainfall, News.Az reports citing the Wtop News.

The storm could bring “dangerous rip currents, gusty winds and heavy rain up much of the East Coast through early next week,” according to the National Weather Service.

Meaning travel, whether by flight or by car around the region, could be significantly impacted.

While Sunday’s rain is not expected to be heavy, it will be windy with gusts up to 45 mph across the D.C. area. Temperatures will remain in the 60s throughout the day. Rain and wind continue overnight, with gusts likely to reach 35 to 40 mph.

Coastal flooding concerns also continue overnight, with the high tide along the Potomac River.

As the coastal low begins to move away from the Mid-Atlantic, wind-swept showers continue Monday, with northerly wind gusts up to 40 mph. Expected rainfall will range from a half-inch to over two inches across the D.C. area, with the highest rainfall totals east of Interstate 95.

Highs will range between the upper 50s to lower 60s.

According to WTOP’s Steve Dresner, the nor’easter storm could be around for awhile and slow to leave the area.

A few showers may remain Tuesday morning, then clouds and winds should decrease throughout the day. Some sunshine in the afternoon should allow temperatures to near 70.

Winds remain breezy out of the North Wednesday, but more sunshine and higher temperatures in the 70s are expected.

