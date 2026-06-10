Armed men open fire on cargo ship near Yemen, vessel's security team thwarts attack

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A cargo vessel came under attack from six armed individuals aboard a small boat off the coast of Yemen, prompting the merchant ship's security team to return fire, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The maritime incident occurred approximately 88 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, Yemen, a critical coastal region. According to the official report submitted by the master of the cargo ship, the unidentified small boat aggressively approached the vessel, triggering an immediate defensive response from the onboard security personnel, News.Az reports, citing India Today.

As the small craft closed the distance, the six armed attackers opened fire on the cargo ship. The merchant vessel's private security team immediately engaged the threat and returned fire to protect the ship and its crew. The coordinated defensive actions by the security team successfully thwarted the attempted ambush, forcing the unidentified boat to abandon its pursuit and retreat from the area.

The cargo ship and its crew members managed to escape the encounter without any reported casualties. Both the vessel and its crew are confirmed to be safe following the brief firefight, and the ship has continued its transit along the designated maritime route. Maritime security agencies have launched an investigation into the attack and continue to monitor the waters off the Yemeni coast for further threats to commercial shipping.

News.Az