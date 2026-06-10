Pezeshkian says Iran will not surrender under threat or bombing

Pezeshkian says Iran will not surrender under threat or bombing

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said the country will not surrender under pressure, threats or bombing, stressing that external force cannot compel a nation to capitulate.

“Enemies are trying to fuel divisions, but it is impossible to force a country into submission through aircraft and bombing,” Pezeshkian said at the Amin of Iran ceremony held in memory of a martyred figure of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Fars News Agency.

He added that if Israel had been unable to force “a small place like Gaza” into submission despite years of conflict, it would not be able to compel Iran to surrender.

“Iran will never surrender,” he said.

Pezeshkian emphasised that national unity and internal cohesion must remain the country’s top priority, warning that external actors seek to deepen internal divisions.

He also said Iran is currently under sanctions and facing economic restrictions, adding that shortcomings by officials must not increase pressure on the public.

Addressing broader security concerns, the president said that enemies had previously believed they could dismantle the Islamic Revolution within days, but that such expectations had been “thwarted” through sustained national mobilisation.

Pezeshkian also referred to the 12-day war in June 2025, saying attempts had been made to target senior officials during the conflict, although scheduled meetings were disrupted due to security conditions.

He reiterated that while martyrdom is a great honour, it is unacceptable that commanders and officials can be targeted so easily, adding that this places a heavy responsibility on the authorities.

The president said unity and cohesion would ultimately allow Iran to overcome current challenges, arguing that enemies “cannot even imagine” the level of national solidarity that could be achieved.

He recalled that the martyred Supreme Leader had repeatedly emphasised resolving the “neither war nor peace” situation, saying Iran must move beyond prolonged ambiguity and resolve its strategic position.

Pezeshkian stressed that governing under sanctions and structural constraints was difficult, citing long-standing imbalances and economic pressures.

“I must be able to solve the people’s problems. If I cannot, I will not be able to answer before God,” he said.

He concluded by saying Iran seeks to be a “dignified country” with “aware, capable, creative and honourable Muslims.”

News.Az