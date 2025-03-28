Deadly earthquake in Myanmar, Thailand: What we know

The earthquake's epicentre was located 16km (10 miles) north-west of Myanmar's city Sagaing, at a depth of 10km (16 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

This is near the city of Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city with a population of about 1.5 million people, and about 100km north of the capital Nay Pyi Taw.

Which areas were affected?

In Myanmar, there are reports of roads buckling in the capital in addition to damage to buildings across the country.

Strong tremors were also felt elsewhere, including in Thailand and south-west China.

Eighty-one construction workers are missing after an unfinished high-rise building collapsed hundreds of miles away from the epicentre, in the Thai capital Bangkok.

A video also showed a rooftop pool in Bangkok spilling over the sides of a swaying building.

How deadly was it?