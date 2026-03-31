LeBron James' triple-double lifts Lakers past Wizards

The win marked James’ 1,228th career victory, including the playoffs, tying Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most wins in NBA history, News.Az reports, citing AP.

With Luka Doncic unavailable due to a one-game suspension after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season against Brooklyn on Friday, James stepped up to lead an energized Lakers side. The team claimed its 12th win in the last 13 games, with James attacking the rim early, highlighted by two powerful two-handed dunks assisted by Reaves in the opening quarter.

Off the bench, Luke Kennard and Jaxson Hayes each contributed 19 points, while Deandre Ayton added 12. The Lakers improved to 7-6 this season in games without Doncic in the lineup.

Los Angeles had a chance to clinch a playoff berth and the Pacific Division title with the win combined with a Phoenix loss. However, the Suns’ 131-105 victory over Memphis postponed the confirmation of a fourth consecutive postseason appearance.

For Washington, Will Riley led the scoring with 20 points, and Justin Champagnie added 18, as the team suffered its 19th loss in the last 20 games.

The Wizards held a one-point lead after the first quarter, but the momentum quickly shifted. Hayes scored the final five points in an early 11-0 run that put the Lakers ahead for good. Los Angeles then closed the first half with a dominant 38-13 surge, taking a 21-point lead into the break.

Washington managed to cut the deficit to 10 late in the third quarter, but James responded to halt any comeback hopes. He finished with his third triple-double of the season and the 125th regular-season triple-double of his 23-year career.

Next up, the Wizards will host Philadelphia on Wednesday, while the Lakers are set to face Cleveland at home on Tuesday.