Iranian attack hits Kuwaiti tanker in Dubai port, raising oil spill fears
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Kuwait has announced that its giant crude oil tanker, Al-Salmi, was directly targeted in an Iranian attack while anchored in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE.
According to the statement, the tanker was fully loaded with crude oil at the time the incident occurred, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
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The strike resulted in structural damage to the vessel and ignited a fire on board, raising concerns about a potential oil spill in the surrounding waters.
Authorities in Dubai said they are assessing the damage following the attack on the Kuwaiti oil tanker.
By Nijat Babayev