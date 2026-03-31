Asia stocks drop as Trump escalates threats

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Asian stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday as fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East rattled investor confidence, wiping out gains built earlier this year.

Market sentiment weakened after Donald Trump intensified rhetoric against Iran, warning that the United States could target key infrastructure, including power facilities, oil fields, and the strategic Kharg Island, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The escalating geopolitical tension has pushed investors toward caution, overshadowing relatively reassuring signals from the Federal Reserve.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said inflation remains under control despite rising energy prices, adding that interest rate hikes are not immediately necessary. However, this failed to offset broader concerns about instability in global markets.

Markets across Asia showed mixed but mostly negative performance:

South Korea’s Kospi dropped around 1.5%, trimming earlier losses

Japan’s Nikkei edged down by 0.1%

Australia’s ASX slipped roughly 1%

Chinese markets proved slightly more resilient:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell about 0.5%

Shanghai Composite declined around 0.4%

Despite pockets of stability, the broader regional benchmark—the MSCI Asia Pacific Index—fell approximately 1.1%, erasing all gains recorded so far in 2026.

Investors remain wary as there are no strong signs of a ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East. The lack of visibility on how the conflict might evolve continues to weigh heavily on risk appetite.

With geopolitical risks rising and markets already reacting, analysts warn that volatility could persist in the near term—especially if tensions escalate further or disrupt global energy supplies.

News.Az