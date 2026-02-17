Deadly Spain apartment fire kills five

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least five people have died and four others suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in an apartment building in northeastern Spain, local authorities said.

The fire started Monday evening in a five-story residential building in the town of Manlleu, located in Barcelona province, according to the Catalan regional fire service, News.Az reports, citing Spanish media.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the blaze within about 30 minutes. However, emergency responders later found five people dead inside the rooftop area of the building. Four other residents were treated for minor injuries.

Police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, with support from local patrol units. Authorities said the identification of the victims is still ongoing.

News.Az