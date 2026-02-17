Drones hit Russian regions, refinery blaze erupts in Krasnodar - VIDEO

One of the reported targets was the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, where a major fire broke out after explosions were reported near the facility. The refinery is considered strategically important because it processes more than six million tons of oil annually and is located near key Black Sea ports used for fuel logistics, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Local authorities confirmed the region had been attacked but did not release detailed information about damage levels or specific facilities affected.

Pro-Russian Telegram channels claimed that more than 20 drones were shot down by air defense systems over Krasnodar Krai. However, these claims have not been independently verified.

Residents in the area reported hearing multiple explosions near the settlement of Ilsky before the fire broke out at the refinery. Emergency services were deployed to contain the blaze.

The reported attacks also affected aviation operations. Airports in Krasnodar, Sochi, and Gelendzhik suspended flights for several hours as a precaution. Air raid sirens were activated in several cities, including Novorossiysk and Slavyansk-na-Kuban.

At the same time, drone activity was reported in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan. Explosions were heard near the outskirts of Kazan and in the city of Nizhnekamsk early in the morning. Local residents reported power outages in at least one district of Kazan following the blasts.

Airports in Kazan and Nizhnekamsk temporarily halted arrivals and departures while authorities assessed the situation. Russian officials have not yet released full details about possible damage or casualties linked to the incidents.

Krasnodar Krai is considered a strategically important region due to its location near the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, as well as its proximity to the Crimean Peninsula.

The reported drone attacks highlight the continued expansion of long-range strike capabilities in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with infrastructure and logistics sites increasingly targeted deep beyond front-line areas.

Further details are expected as authorities assess the scale of damage and security forces continue investigations into the incidents.