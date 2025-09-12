Death toll from Gen-Z protests in Nepal rises to 51

The Gen-Z protests in Nepal have claimed 51 lives, including three police officers and one Indian woman, according to the country’s police.

The fatalities span Kathmandu Valley and other districts, News.Az reports, citing Nepal News.

On the first day of protests, 21 people were killed, including nine inmates. Post-mortem examinations have begun at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH).

The Forensic Department at TUTH confirmed that nine bodies are currently undergoing post-mortem, with a total of 36 bodies received so far.

One victim remains unidentified. Relatives must present a letter from the District Police Office, Kathmandu, to authorize the procedure.

The post-mortem process involves detailed internal and external examinations, including clothing description, injuries, organ checks, and lab report to determine the cause of death.

Gunshot cases are examined according to international standards, noting entry and exit points and angles of the bullets. Bodies are restored, sealed, and formally handed over to families only after scientific verification.

The Ministry of Health and Population report 1,771 injuries during the protests, with 284 people currently hospitalized.

Five of the deaths occurred during clashes at a juvenile reform center. While 36 bodies have reached the Kathmandu Forensic Department, the total death toll may rise as further cases are processed.

