Death toll from landslides in northern Indonesia climbs to 46

Death toll from landslides in northern Indonesia climbs to 46

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from landslides on the Riau Islands in northern Indonesia has risen to 46, Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency said on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

According to the authorities, 24 men and 22 women were killed. More than 2,000 local residents were evacuated to safe places.

A series of landslides on the Riau Islands occurred due to heavy torrential rains. Currently, the search continues for nine more people.

News.Az