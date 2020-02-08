Death toll from new coronavirus in mainland China reaches 722, more than 34,500 infected

The number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in mainland China has reached 722, more than 34,500 have been infected, and 2,050 discharged from hospitals, China's health authorities said, Sputnik reported.

86 new lethal cases were registered in mainland China on 7 February.

In Hubei province, the death toll stands at 699, more than 24,000 have been infected, the regional health committee said in a statement. 2,841 new cases were registered on Friday, including 1,985 in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Over 1,100 people were discharged from hospitals.

"As of 24:00 on 7 February 2020, Hubei Province has reported 24,953 cases of pneumonia caused by new coronavirus infection, including 13,603 cases in Wuhan. At present, 19,835 cases are still being treated in the hospital, while 67,802 people are still undergoing medical observation", the statement said.

Earlier, 618 fatalities were reported in Hubei province and 636 in all of mainland China.

Outside China, coronavirus cases have been registered in more than 20 countries, with at least one lethal case in the Philippines.

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

