Death toll from US strike on Yemeni migrant detention center rises to 68 - UPDATED/VIDEO

Police troopers and armed people walk on the rubble of a building destroyed by U.S. air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen April 27, 2025. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The death toll from a US airstrike on a detention center for migrants from African countries in the city of Saada in northwestern Yemen has reportedly risen to 68.

As many as 47 people were wounded as a result of the US airstrike, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Houthi-affiliated media said US forces have bombed a detention centre holding African migrants in northern Saada, killing at least 30 and wounding 50 more.

The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah TV says the prison housed 115 inmates and that at least 30 people were killed in the attack, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Another 50 were wounded and have been transferred to hospital for treatment. Most of their injuries are critical.

Yemen’s official Saba agency, citing a security source, says there are dozens of victims and that rescue teams have been putting out a fire caused by the bombing.

There was no immediate comment from the US military.

