Death toll rises to 11 with 10 still missing in Indonesia landslide

Indonesian search and rescue teams recovered eight more bodies on Saturday during the third day of operations following a landslide in Cibeunying Village, Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province, bringing the total number of victims found to 11, with 10 people still missing, authorities said, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Head of the Cilacap Search and Rescue Office Muhammad Abdullah said the victims were recovered from several worksites.

"A total of eight victims were found on the third day of search operations," he said.

The search and rescue operation was temporarily halted in the late afternoon due to unfavorable weather. Efforts are expected to resume early Sunday morning with personnel safety prioritized, Abdullah added.

"We ask for the prayers of all Indonesians so that this search and rescue operation proceeds safely and smoothly, and that all victims can be found soon," he said.

Landslides triggered by heavy rains struck the Cibuyut and Tarukahan hamlets of Cibeunying Village in Cilacap Regency on Thursday evening.

News.Az