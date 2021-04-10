News.az
Java
Tag:
Java
Top skills that will make Indians rich in the AI era
11 Mar 2027-15:35
Death toll rises to 11 with 10 still missing in Indonesia landslide
16 Nov 2025-00:11
Indonesia school collapse death toll climbs to 7
03 Oct 2025-09:06
Fire at illegal oil well in Indonesia kills three, triggers mass evacuation
19 Aug 2025-16:19
One dead, seven missing as floods, landslides hit Indonesia
07 Mar 2025-10:18
Rescue efforts underway in Indonesia after landslide kills 19
22 Jan 2025-13:09
Death toll in Indonesia quake rises to 162, hundreds injured
21 Nov 2022-23:17
Indonesia's Java hit by magnitude 5.9 quake, reports of one killed, damage
10 Apr 2021-16:29
