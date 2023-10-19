Declaration adopted at 6th Convention of Azerbaijani Women

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 6th Convention of Azerbaijani Women has ended in Baku, News.az reports.

The event adopted a final declaration consisting of 13 points.

The declaration noted that in order to achieve the tasks set at the convention, an appropriate working group should be created and its regular activities should be ensured in the period between congresses.

The 6th Convention of Azerbaijani Women, which gathered about 600 women from all regions of Azerbaijan, is being held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, who launched the women's movement in Azerbaijan, as well as the 25th anniversary of the first Women's Congress.

The convention was also attended by deputies, representatives of state and non-governmental organizations, foreign embassies and international organizations from all regions of Azerbaijan, prominent social and political figures, and officials from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

News.Az