Declaration of Lachin as CIS cultural capital received with great gratitude by Azerbaijani nation: President Ilham Aliyev

“The declaration of Lachin as the cultural capital of the CIS was received with great gratitude both by the natives of Lachin and the entire Azerbaijani nation,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a limited format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, News.Az reports.

“According to the decision of the Humanitarian Cooperation Council of the CIS, the city of Lachin in the East Zangezur region of Azerbaijan has been declared the cultural capital of the CIS for 2025. Lachin is one of the cities of Azerbaijan that was under Armenian occupation for almost 30 years and was almost completely destroyed. Today, the town of Lachin has already been restored. A new life has started there, and former IDPs have returned. The declaration of Lachin as the cultural capital of the CIS was received with great gratitude both by the natives of Lachin and the entire Azerbaijani nation,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az