DeepSeek AI predicts XRP price for 2025: Could this be a game-changer for crypto investors
Photo: Reuters
Meta description
Crypto enthusiasts are already using DeepSeek to their advantage and it has predicted $XRP’s potential price for 2025 but we think these tokens will pump more.
DeepSeek sent shockwaves through basically every global market on Monday when the China AI model was released to the world. It is free to use and immediately jumped ChatGPT on the IOS download charts. The AI app is now number one and is considered far beyond anything we currently have on the market.
One of the best things about crypto is that it never stands still. In typical fashion, the market has already found ways to use DeepSake for its own good. One of the ways that it's doing this is by asking it to make crypto predictions. One of the most popular is asking it to predict the potential price that Ripple ($XRP) could reach in 2025.
DeepSeek believes $XRP could trade within a range of $3.50 to $5.00 by the end of 2025. That would be a very decent return for investors as it could mean almost 60% growth. However, we think there are three presale projects that could outperform $XRP and explode after their launch. Here they are:
Solaxy ($SOLX)
Mind of Pepe ($MIND)
MooShot ($MOOSHOT)
Let’s now examine these projects!
Solaxy- The very first Solana Layer 2 is having a very successful presale
You cannot judge a presale just by its presale metrics but the first two tokens on this list are posting very impressive numbers so far. Solaxy ($SOLX) is the first token we will discuss here. The presale so far has raised over $15.8 million. Most notably the last week has seen the most traffic on the presale site.
We are not surprised that whales have begun to notice Solaxy. The very first Solana Layer 2 is bound to grab attention considering how well Solana performed as a network in 2024. Thanks to some very successful meme coins, Solana went from a forgotten entity to the most popular chain on the market.
Now it could be time for Solaxy to take over in 2025. Solana has become very congested with this newfound popularity and that has led to negative factors like failed transactions. Solaxy is brand new and free of any of this so will likely be favored by investors.
There are a lot of other things to like about the project too. It is a multi-chain with Ethereum being the other network represented. That means the project has the power of the two most popular chains behind it. Also, there are great staking rewards with an APY currently of 251%.
Interested parties can buy $SOLX early by joining the presale that raised nearly $16 million so far.
Mind of Pepe- DeepSeek is likely to be a fan of this AI meme coin combo
As we mentioned in the opening, DeepSeek caused a shockwave through global markets after its release. A lot of AI companies took huge hits in the stock market. However, this kind of effect was not seen in the presale of Mind of Pepe ($MIND), the fascinating new AI and meme coin crossover.
We do not know what DeepSeek thinks of this presale token yet but we think it is going to be very bullish on its potential. Its presale numbers would certainly reflect that too. The project only launched 2 weeks ago but already it has raised over $4.1 million.
The main selling point of the coin is that it is a self-governed AI agent. That means that the technology owns and controls its own wallet, interacts with dApps, and even manages its own X and Telegram profiles.
The technology will learn and adapt and investors will be able to benefit from this. What will be very fascinating is examining its X account and how the AI develops its own personality. Something this groundbreaking is likely to gather a lot of attention so make sure you get it now while the price is still small.
Mind of Pepe is available in presale, so early adopters can still buy $MIND tokens early for the highest gains.
MooShot- Sticking with AI tokens this is another that could explode
MooShot ($MOOSHOT) is another Ai token that we think DeepSeek would be a fan of. AI tokens are predicted, along with meme coins, to be the biggest growing tokens in 2025 so we want to be on the right side of that.
The cool thing about this project is that it uses AI to bring a classic game everyone will have played to life. I bet not many people expected to ever see a P2E version of Hungry Hungry Hippos. Players will be able to compete against each other to try and win $MOOSHOT tokens.
Conclusion
DeepSeek has already been a metaphorical cat among the crypto market pigeons. First, it caused a big dip but now we are already seeing its positives as savvy traders are using it for crypto predictions. While $XRP could see up to 60% growth in 2025 we expect Solaxy and Mind of Pepe to see much more explosive growth.
Crypto enthusiasts are already using DeepSeek to their advantage and it has predicted $XRP’s potential price for 2025 but we think these tokens will pump more.
DeepSeek sent shockwaves through basically every global market on Monday when the China AI model was released to the world. It is free to use and immediately jumped ChatGPT on the IOS download charts. The AI app is now number one and is considered far beyond anything we currently have on the market.
One of the best things about crypto is that it never stands still. In typical fashion, the market has already found ways to use DeepSake for its own good. One of the ways that it's doing this is by asking it to make crypto predictions. One of the most popular is asking it to predict the potential price that Ripple ($XRP) could reach in 2025.
DeepSeek believes $XRP could trade within a range of $3.50 to $5.00 by the end of 2025. That would be a very decent return for investors as it could mean almost 60% growth. However, we think there are three presale projects that could outperform $XRP and explode after their launch. Here they are:
Solaxy ($SOLX)
Mind of Pepe ($MIND)
MooShot ($MOOSHOT)
Let’s now examine these projects!
Solaxy- The very first Solana Layer 2 is having a very successful presale
You cannot judge a presale just by its presale metrics but the first two tokens on this list are posting very impressive numbers so far. Solaxy ($SOLX) is the first token we will discuss here. The presale so far has raised over $15.8 million. Most notably the last week has seen the most traffic on the presale site.
We are not surprised that whales have begun to notice Solaxy. The very first Solana Layer 2 is bound to grab attention considering how well Solana performed as a network in 2024. Thanks to some very successful meme coins, Solana went from a forgotten entity to the most popular chain on the market.
Now it could be time for Solaxy to take over in 2025. Solana has become very congested with this newfound popularity and that has led to negative factors like failed transactions. Solaxy is brand new and free of any of this so will likely be favored by investors.
There are a lot of other things to like about the project too. It is a multi-chain with Ethereum being the other network represented. That means the project has the power of the two most popular chains behind it. Also, there are great staking rewards with an APY currently of 251%.
Interested parties can buy $SOLX early by joining the presale that raised nearly $16 million so far.
Mind of Pepe- DeepSeek is likely to be a fan of this AI meme coin combo
As we mentioned in the opening, DeepSeek caused a shockwave through global markets after its release. A lot of AI companies took huge hits in the stock market. However, this kind of effect was not seen in the presale of Mind of Pepe ($MIND), the fascinating new AI and meme coin crossover.
We do not know what DeepSeek thinks of this presale token yet but we think it is going to be very bullish on its potential. Its presale numbers would certainly reflect that too. The project only launched 2 weeks ago but already it has raised over $4.1 million.
The main selling point of the coin is that it is a self-governed AI agent. That means that the technology owns and controls its own wallet, interacts with dApps, and even manages its own X and Telegram profiles.
The technology will learn and adapt and investors will be able to benefit from this. What will be very fascinating is examining its X account and how the AI develops its own personality. Something this groundbreaking is likely to gather a lot of attention so make sure you get it now while the price is still small.
Mind of Pepe is available in presale, so early adopters can still buy $MIND tokens early for the highest gains.
MooShot- Sticking with AI tokens this is another that could explode
MooShot ($MOOSHOT) is another Ai token that we think DeepSeek would be a fan of. AI tokens are predicted, along with meme coins, to be the biggest growing tokens in 2025 so we want to be on the right side of that.
The cool thing about this project is that it uses AI to bring a classic game everyone will have played to life. I bet not many people expected to ever see a P2E version of Hungry Hungry Hippos. Players will be able to compete against each other to try and win $MOOSHOT tokens.
Conclusion
DeepSeek has already been a metaphorical cat among the crypto market pigeons. First, it caused a big dip but now we are already seeing its positives as savvy traders are using it for crypto predictions. While $XRP could see up to 60% growth in 2025 we expect Solaxy and Mind of Pepe to see much more explosive growth.