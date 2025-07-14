Defender Tuanzebe sues former club Manchester United

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is taking legal action against the club, claiming negligent medical advice.

The 27-year-old, who signed with Burnley earlier this month, filed a lawsuit with the High Court last week, News.Az reports, citing BBC Sport.

It relates to a period from July 2022 involving an unknown injury and is considered a high value claim, which is understood to be more than £1m.

Tuanzebe was out for 195 days in his final season at the club before he was loaned to Stoke in January 2023, where he made just five appearances.

He joined the club when he was eight, making his debut in 2017, and played 37 times for them before leaving in the summer of 2023, joining Ipswich as a free agent that September.

The right-back captained United at every level and his final appearance for the club was in the 2021 Europa League final loss to Villarreal, where he scored in the shootout as they lost 11-10 on penalties.

The former England Under-21 international - who now represents DR Congo - also had three spells on loan at Aston Villa, while he also spent time at Napoli in 2022.

