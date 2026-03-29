Tofig Musayev won his first victory in UFC -VIDEO

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Azerbaijani MMA fighter Tofig Musayev had his next fight tonight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

That the 36-year-old athlete faced Chilean Ignacio Bahamondes at a tournament held in Seattle, USA, News.Az reports.

The athletes could not determine the winner for three rounds. In the end, the judges unanimously voted for the victory of Tofig Musayev. This was Tofig Musayev's first victory in the UFC.

It should be noted that the athlete lost in his first fight on June 22 last year in Baku to Miktybek Orolba (Kyrgyzstan). Ignacio Bahamondes also lost to our representative Rafael Fiziev in the last tournament in Baku.

News.Az