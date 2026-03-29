The start of the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix was delayed due to an accident
Ollie Bearman crashed at the Japanese GP (F1TV)
The start of the third round of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, the Japanese Grand Prix, has been postponed by 10 minutes, News.Az reports.
The warm-up lap was scheduled to begin at 9:00 Baku time.
The delay was caused by an accident involving one of the Porsche Cup participants, which required repairs to the crash barriers. The incident occurred at Turn 12. The driver was not injured.
By Salman Rahimli