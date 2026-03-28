Edwin Díaz entrance goes Hollywood with live trumpet - VIDEO

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Edwin Díaz made a dramatic first impression in Dodger blue, delivering a Hollywood-style bullpen entrance complete with a live trumpet performance during his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The star closer entered the game at Dodger Stadium on Friday night to Timmy Trumpet’s hit track “Narco,” the same song that became synonymous with his electric entrances during his time with the New York Mets, News.Az reports, citing MLB.

This time, however, the moment came with a twist. Los Angeles-based trumpeter Tatiana Tate performed parts of the iconic song live inside the stadium, turning Díaz’s arrival into a full-scale entertainment spectacle.

After walking in from the bullpen in left field, Díaz went on to secure his first save of the season, helping the Dodgers edge the Arizona Diamondbacks 5–4. He struck out two of the four batters he faced in a composed closing performance.

Díaz’s signature entrance has become one of baseball’s most recognizable routines, blending sports and music into a high-energy moment that often electrifies fans before he even throws a pitch.

The Dodgers debut adds a new chapter to that tradition. Díaz has previously performed similar entrances in different settings, including a live Timmy Trumpet performance during a 2022 Mets game at Citi Field and a World Baseball Classic appearance for Puerto Rico in 2026.

With his move to Los Angeles, the closer’s entrance has already become a highlight of the Dodgers’ season, setting the tone for what fans hope will be another dominant year on the mound.

News.Az