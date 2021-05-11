Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov visited units stationed in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited the military unit stationed in the liberated territories.

The Minister of Defense got acquainted with the work carried out in the units and inspected the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen. Colonel General Zakir Hasanov gave relevant instructions on the high-quality implementation of activities on the further improvement of the social and living conditions of military personnel.

Highly appreciating the combat and moral-psychological training of the military personnel, the Minister of Defense talked to servicemen and had dinner with them.

News.Az

News.Az