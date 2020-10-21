Yandex metrika counter

Defense Ministry: Armenia forced to admit Azerbaijani Army’s operational superiority

Defense Ministry: Armenia forced to admit Azerbaijani Army’s operational superiority

Armenia has already been forced to admit the Azerbaijani Army’s superiority on the battlefield, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov, spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, said at today's briefing.

“Azerbaijan’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief earlier spoke about Armenia’s confessions,” he said.

The spokesman pointed out that under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the Azerbaijani Army is supplied with the most modern weapons and equipment.

News.Az 

