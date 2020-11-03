Defense Ministry: Commander of Armenian motorized rifle regiment neutralized

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the battles in the Khojavend direction of the front, a large number of servicemen were neutralized as a result of the shelling of underground shelters in the positions of the 3rd motorized rifle regiment of the 37th rifle division of the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army in this direction, the commander of the motorized rifle regiment, colonel Gor Ishkhanyan was also neutralized.

News.Az