Defense Ministry: Information about Azerbaijan violating ceasefire is false

The information disseminated in the Armenian media about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side using mortars is false and does not reflect the truth, Defense Ministry told News.Az on April 29.

"Contrary to the Armenian side's claim, the units of the enemy army violated the ceasefire and fired at our positions this afternoon. Units of the Azerbaijani Army used 82 mm mortars to silence the enemy's firing points," the ministry said.

