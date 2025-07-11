Delayed alerts questioned after Texas flood kills over 120

+ ↺ − 16 px

Audio recordings have revealed that Texas residents did not receive critical flood alerts for up to six hours after an emergency request was made, raising concerns over communication delays during one of the deadliest natural disasters in the state’s recent history.

A local firefighter called dispatch at 4:22 a.m. on July 4 to request a CodeRED alert for Kerr County residents as the Guadalupe River rapidly rose following unprecedented rainfall. The dispatcher responded that supervisory approval was needed before alerts could be sent. Some alerts went out an hour later, but others reportedly arrived as late as 10:00 a.m, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The flood, fueled by an estimated 100 billion gallons of rain, devastated the Texas Hill Country, killing at least 120 people — including 36 children at a Christian summer camp — and leaving over 160 still missing.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed authorities are compiling a timeline but emphasized rescue efforts remain the priority. “We’re in the process of trying to put a timeline [together],” he told reporters. “That is not my priority at this time.”

President Donald Trump, who is set to visit the region, has expressed support for flood alarm installations across Texas, calling the tragedy “horrific” and praising emergency responders. “Everyone’s doing a great job,” Trump told.

Despite earlier warnings issued by the National Weather Service and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, many residents failed to evacuate. Officials cited poor mobile service, unclear threat levels, and alert fatigue as contributing factors.

Federal assistance has been activated, with FEMA teams deployed and more than 2,100 personnel involved in search and recovery. Rescuers continue to comb through dangerous debris fields using helicopters, boats, drones, and cadaver dogs.

“This is treacherous, dirty, slow work,” said Lt. Col. Ben Baker of Texas Parks & Wildlife. “But we’re committed to bringing closure to these families.”

News.Az