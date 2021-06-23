Delegation of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense Industry joins international MILEX-2021 exhibition in Minsk

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Defense Industry Madat Guliyev is participating in the 10th International Exhibition of Arms and Military Equipment MILEX-2021 in Minsk, Belarus.

The three-day exhibition will include the most advanced models of weaponry and military equipment designed by engineering companies of Belarus, Russia, the CSTO states and other countries of near and far abroad.

The major goal of the exhibition is to demonstrate the intellectual and industrial capacity of the defense industry of the Republic of Belarus and to present potential partners with a broader view of the military products which can compete with foreign analogues.

About 400 participants, including representatives of scientific institutions, scientific development and production centers, design bureaus, as well as head officers, scientists and specialists from Belarus, Russia and PRC are expected to attend the events.

News.Az

