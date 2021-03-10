Delegation of Turkish Grand National Assembly visits Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

A delegation led by the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Akif Cagatay Kilic has today visited the Alley of Honors and Alley of Martyrs.

The delegation first visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to the memory of the national leader, architect, and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay a wreath and flowers at his grave.

They also laid flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, outstanding statesman Aziz Aliyev, renowned doctor, and scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

Then the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The delegation then laid a wreath at a monument to the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian Dashnak troops in 1918.

