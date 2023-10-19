Delegation of Türkiye Grand National Assembly visits Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talip Uzun, Secretary General of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and his accompanying delegation have visited Shusha, News.az reports.

The delegation enjoyed viewing the arts exhibition dedicated to 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev organized in Shusha.

They were informed about the ancient history of the city, the situation during the occupation, as well as the construction works, restoration of historical monuments, and future plans in Shusha under the direct supervision of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The participants visited the Jidir Duzu plain, the Saatli and Yukhari Govhar Agha mosques, the Castle Walls.





