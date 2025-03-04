Delegations from 10 countries gather in Baku for TITR IA Legal Entities Union meeting

The meeting brought together delegations from 10 countries, including representatives from the railway administrations and senior officials of transport companies of the member states of the association, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The meeting agenda included hearings on the action plan report of the Legal Entities Union Working Group of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" (TITR IA) for 2024, as well as tariff policy and route action plan for 2025.

Following the meeting, the protocol of the Working Group will be signed.

Participants will also attend a forum on the theme "Middle Corridor via the Caspian Sea" to be held as part of the event, featuring bilateral meetings between private and public institutions.