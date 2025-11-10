New Delhi raises alert level after deadly explosion - VIDEO
At least five people have been reported dead following an explosion near the iconic Red Fort in a densely populated area of the Indian capital, New Delhi.
Visuals on local media showed on Monday that flames and smoke were billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
At least five people have been killed in the explosion, the NDTV channel reported.
Several other people were injured when an explosion took place in a car near the historic Red Fort, state-owned Doordarshan News reported.
Quoting the Delhi Fire Department, it said that after the blast, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.
“The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are under way,” it said.
A high alert was sounded in Delhi after the explosion, PTI News reported.
The nature of the blast was not immediately known.
The Red Fort, known in India as the Lal Qila, is a 17th-century, Mughal-era fort located in the old city and visited by tourists throughout the year.