New Delhi raises alert level after deadly explosion - VIDEO

Visuals on local media showed on Monday that flames and smoke were billowing from more than one vehicle in what was described as a congested street located near a metro station in the old part of Delhi, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At least five people have been killed in the explosion, the NDTV channel reported.

Several other people were injured when an explosion took place in a car near the historic Red Fort, state-owned Doordarshan News reported.

Quoting the Delhi Fire Department, it said that after the blast, nearby vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage.

“The dog squad, forensic team, and Delhi Police are present at the spot as investigations are under way,” it said.