Supplies to unfriendly countries account for about 15% IN Russian exports, Genera Director of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"Even for the countries we now call unfriendly, deliveries to these countries now account for about 15%, even slightly more, in the structure of our exports, and so the demand for our products is in place," Nikishina said.

CIS and the nearest Russian neighbors, Southeast Asia, Persian Gulf countries, Africa, Latin America and Iran are among other destinations for Russian exports, she added.

