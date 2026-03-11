Brent, WTI extend gains in global oil markets

The price of Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery on the London ICE Exchange increased by more than 5%, while WTI crude futures for April 2026 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) climbed by over 6%, News.Az reports.

As of 1:31 PM (Baku time), Brent crude was up 5.22% at $92.38 per barrel, while WTI crude rose 6.06% to $88.51 per barrel.

By 1:40 PM (Baku time), Brent futures were trading at $92.49 per barrel, marking a 5.34% increase. Meanwhile, WTI crude stood at $88.52 per barrel, up 6.08%.