  Economics
Brent, WTI extend gains in global oil markets
Source: Shutterstock

Oil prices rose sharply in trading on Wednesday, with both Brent and WTI crude futures posting significant gains, according to market data.

The price of Brent crude futures for May 2026 delivery on the London ICE Exchange increased by more than 5%, while WTI crude futures for April 2026 delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) climbed by over 6%, News.Az reports.

As of 1:31 PM (Baku time), Brent crude was up 5.22% at $92.38 per barrel, while WTI crude rose 6.06% to $88.51 per barrel.

By 1:40 PM (Baku time), Brent futures were trading at $92.49 per barrel, marking a 5.34% increase. Meanwhile, WTI crude stood at $88.52 per barrel, up 6.08%.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

