Dell, HP, Workday, Autodesk fall premarket; Ambarella rises
US stock futures edged lower Wednesday, with investors cautious ahead of the release of a key inflation gauge, which could influence future Federal Reserve monetary policy, News.az reports citing Investing.
Here are some of the biggest premarket US stock movers today:
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) stock slumped 12% after the PC manufacturer offered up a disappointing revenue outlook for the current quarter despite bullish commentary from the company on AI sales growth.
HP (NYSE:HPQ) stock fell 8.3% after the information technology company reported a quarterly profit projection that was short of the market view.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock dropped 0.4% after Reuters reported that sales of foreign-branded smartphones, including the iPhone, plummeted 44.25% year-on-year in China during October, citing data released by a government-affiliated research firm.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock fell 11% after the cloud-based business applications company forecast fourth-quarter subscription revenue below expectations, hit by weaker client spending on its human capital management software.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 7.4% on concerns about the software design company’s operating margin, despite otherwise strong figures in its fiscal 2025 third quarter.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock fell 3.2% after the cybersecurity firm’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast failed to impress, even as the company raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stock soared 24% after the semiconductor company’s better-than-expected quarterly earnings eased fears about slowing demand for its products.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) stock fell 23% after the robotics automation company said it would not meet the deadline for filing its annual form 10-K for the fiscal year, citing the need to evaluate the financial impact of a significant error in its revenue recognition.
SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) stock rose 3.4% after the company announced it will close its Energy Storage division as part of a strategy to focus on its core solar operations.
