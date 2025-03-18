Delta Airlines plane’s wing strikes runway during unsteady landing at NYC’s LaGuardia Airport VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The wing of a Delta Airlines plane hit the runway at LaGuardia Airport during an unsteady landing on Sunday night.

The packed flight was heading home from Jacksonville, Fla., when the pilot attempted a go-around following an “unstable approach” around 10:10 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

The maneuver is considered routine where the pilot pauses the landing approach and pulls the plane back up to an altitude and configuration fit for another landing approach.

During the go-around, the left wing of the plane struck the runway.

All 80 people on board safely disembarked from the aircraft, which remained on the ground at LaGuardia through Monday. No injuries were reported. “The Endeavor Air flight crew followed established procedures to safely enact a go-around at New York-LaGuardia. The aircraft landed safely and proceeded to its arrival gate,” Delta Airlines wrote in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the experience.” The flight was operated by Endeavor, the same regional carrier involved in the Toronto flight that caught fire and flipped while attempting to land last month. The FAA said it will launch an investigation.

News.Az