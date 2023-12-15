Denmark arrests 3 people suspected of planning terror attacks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark arrested three people Thursday on suspicion of plotting to carry out terrorist attacks, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier while speaking to reporters in Brussels that the threat was "as serious as it gets.”

“It is of course completely unacceptable in relation to Israel and Gaza that there is someone who takes a conflict somewhere else in the world into Danish society,” she added.

At a press conference held by Flemming Drejer, the operative head of Denmark's Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET, and Peter Dahl, a senior inspector with the Copenhagen Police, it was said that the suspects will face preliminary terrorism charges, and raids were still ongoing at the time of the briefing.

“The three people will be charged with violating the criminal code's provision on terrorism. They will be brought before a judge with a view to being placed in police custody later on Thursday,” Drejer said.

He maintained that little information could be disclosed to the media now as the authorities prefer to conduct the court hearings behind closed doors, DR reported.

“I can say that this is an investigation into a network of people. There are links to the banned gang Loyal To Familia (LTF). There are threads abroad,” Drejer said.

“I can say that our investigation revealed that a network of people were engaged in preparing a terror act. We have moved against it at an early stage. We would call it a security operation,” he added.

The police confirmed that one person in the Netherlands was also arrested in the same case.

News.Az