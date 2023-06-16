Denmark presents plans to train Ukrainian pilots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Denmark’s acting defense minister on Thursday detailed preparations for the probable training of Ukrainian pilots ahead of a conference in Brussels to coordinate military help for Kyiv, News.az reports.

Troels Lund Poulsen told Danish news agency Ritzau that the training would take place Skrydstrup Air Base in Jutland, where the country’s F-16s are based.

Western nations have continued to support Ukraine with military and financial aid since the war began last year on Feb. 24.

Denmark and the Netherlands are playing a lead role among the Western countries, training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

